Paytm CEO Sharma to buy 10.3% stake in co from Antfin Holding

August 06, 2023 — 11:18 pm EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Paytm's PAYT.NS founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will buy a 10.3% stake in the company from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V., the fintech company said in a filing on Monday.

Antfin will cease to be the largest shareholder in the company.

