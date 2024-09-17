Is Paysign (PAYS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Paysign, Inc. is one of 317 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Paysign, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS' full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PAYS has moved about 54.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 14.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Paysign, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (RCRRF) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.8%.

For Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Paysign, Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.3% this year, meaning that PAYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. falls under the Business - Information Services industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #89. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.5%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Paysign, Inc. and Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

