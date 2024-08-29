Is Paysign (PAYS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Paysign, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Paysign, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS' full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PAYS has returned 67.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 10.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Paysign, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (RCRRF) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 57%.

Over the past three months, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Paysign, Inc. is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.3% so far this year, so PAYS is performing better in this area.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. however, belongs to the Business - Information Services industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #149. The industry has moved +12.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Paysign, Inc. and Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

