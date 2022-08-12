PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$3.75

Shareholders of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 20% to US$2.44 following its latest quarterly results. PaySign's revenues suffered a miss, falling 2.6% short of forecasts, at US$8.6m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) however performed much better, reaching break-even. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on PaySign after the latest results.

NasdaqCM:PAYS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for PaySign from four analysts is for revenues of US$37.6m in 2022 which, if met, would be a solid 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 75% to US$0.0033. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$37.0m and US$0.015 per share in losses. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed PaySign'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a very favorable reduction to the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The average price target rose 8.7% to US$3.75, with the analysts signalling that the forecast reduction in losses would be a positive for the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on PaySign, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.00 and the most bearish at US$3.50 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting PaySign's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 27% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 12% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that PaySign is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for PaySign going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

