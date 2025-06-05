Paysign, Inc. Expands Plasma Network With 132 New Centers

(RTTNews) - Paysign, Inc. (PAYS), announced it has been awarded 132 plasma donation centers through an expanded partnership with a major plasma collection company.

The transition of centers is underway, with 123 expected to be operational by the end of the second quarter 2025 and the remaining nine by the third quarter 2025.

"This expansion highlights the strength of our donor compensation platform and the dedication of our team," said Mark Newcomer, President and CEO of Paysign.

"It reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in the plasma industry and enhances our ability to deliver scalable and innovative solutions."

With this addition, Paysign will support over 615 plasma centers across 18 companies, increasing its U.S. plasma market share to approximately 50 percent.

The new centers are expected to drive immediate revenue growth without significantly increasing operating expenses, reflecting the company's strong operating leverage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.