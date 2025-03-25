PAYSIGN Earnings Results: $PAYS Reports Quarterly Earnings

PAYSIGN ($PAYS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, missing estimates of $0.02 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $15,610,000, missing estimates of $15,722,535 by $-112,535.

PAYSIGN Insider Trading Activity

PAYSIGN insiders have traded $PAYS stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. MARK NEWCOMER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 550,000 shares for an estimated $1,789,984 .

. DANIEL SPENCE sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $360,500

MATTHEW LOUIS LANFORD (Chief Payments Officer) sold 25,360 shares for an estimated $100,326

PAYSIGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of PAYSIGN stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PAYSIGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.