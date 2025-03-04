Paysafe Turns To Profit In Q4, Adj. EPS Misses Estimates; Sees FY25 Below Street; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Payments platform Paysafe Limited (PSFE) on Tuesday reported a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's loss. Adjusted earnings and topline, meanwhile, missed market estimates. The company also projects fiscal 2025 earnings and revenues below the Street.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Paysafe shares were trading down 6.4 percent, at $18.00.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $33.51 million or $0.54 per share, compared to net loss of $12.13 million or $0.20 per share a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $29.6 million or $0.48 per share, compared to $40.9 million or $0.66 per share last year.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA of $103.3 million decreased 15 percent from $121.7 million in the prior year.

Revenue grew 1 percent to $420.07 million from last year's $414.54 million. Revenue increased 2 percent on a constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenues of $423.89 million.

Total Payment Volume of $40.0 billion, increased 12 percent

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $2.21 to $2.51, adjusted EBITDA of $463 million to $478 million, and revenues of $1.710 billion to $1.734 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.04 per share on revenues of $1.79 billion.

Paysafe's 2025 outlook reflects reported revenue growth in the range of 0 percent to 2 percent from last year's $1.705 billion.

In 2024, adjusted earnings per share were $2.14 and adjusted EBITDA was $452.1 million.

Further, the company announced that on February 28, it closed on its previously announced agreement to sell its direct marketing payment processing business line.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.