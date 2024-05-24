News & Insights

Paysafe Shareholders Elect Directors, Approve Auditors

May 24, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

Paysafe (PSFE) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Paysafe Limited witnessed the election of four Class III directors, each to serve until the 2027 annual meeting, and the approval of Deloitte & Touche as the independent auditors for fiscal year 2024. These decisions, as detailed in Paysafe’s 2024 Proxy Statement, affirm shareholder confidence in both the board’s composition and the company’s financial oversight.

