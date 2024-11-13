Paysafe Sees Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Paysafe (PSFE) has released an update.

Paysafe Limited reported a strong third quarter in 2024 with an 8% increase in revenue to $427.1 million and a 7% rise in total payment volume. Despite a net loss of $13 million due to foreign exchange losses, the company showed a positive adjusted EBITDA of $117.8 million. The results reflect successful strategic initiatives in expanding eCommerce and digital wallet segments, buoyed by new hires and partnerships.

