Paysafe reports Q3 adjusted EPS 51c, consensus 62c

November 13, 2024 — 03:51 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $427.1M, consensus $423.1M. Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe (PSFE), commented: “I am happy to report on behalf of our team another healthy quarter for Paysafe. Revenue growth continues to be strong this year, reaching 8% for the third quarter and year-to-date, demonstrating execution on our strategic priorities and our focus on delivering higher quality, sustainable revenue growth, while investing in the business and progressively reducing net leverage. We are pleased to reaffirm our full year financial outlook for 2024 and we remain confident that we are taking the right actions to drive continued momentum in 2025 and beyond.” Earnings were reported earlier this morning. This note replaces an earlier version with an incorrect consensus figure.

