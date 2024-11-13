Paysafe reports Q3 adjusted EPS 51c, consensus 2c

Reports Q3 revenue $427.1M, consensus $423.1M. Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe (PSFE), commented: “I am happy to report on behalf of our team another healthy quarter for Paysafe. Revenue growth continues to be strong this year, reaching 8% for the third quarter and year-to-date, demonstrating execution on our strategic priorities and our focus on delivering higher quality, sustainable revenue growth, while investing in the business and progressively reducing net leverage. We are pleased to reaffirm our full year financial outlook for 2024 and we remain confident that we are taking the right actions to drive continued momentum in 2025 and beyond.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSFE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.