Paysafe (PSFE) Price Target Decreased by 13.26% to 9.45

The average one-year price target for Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) has been revised to $9.45 / share. This is a decrease of 13.26% from the prior estimate of $10.90 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.41% from the latest reported closing price of $8.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paysafe. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSFE is 0.11%, an increase of 42.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 34,024K shares. The put/call ratio of PSFE is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 10,961K shares representing 19.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,331K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSFE by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 3,750K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannae Holdings holds 2,462K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Francisco Partners Management holds 1,721K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,487K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSFE by 6.35% over the last quarter.

