Paysafe (PSFE) Announces Expansion of Partnership With betPARX

Paysafe Limited PSFE yesterday announced that it has expanded its partnership with Pennsylvania-based gaming company, betPARX.

The move allows Paysafe to expand its user base by providing payment options for the betPARX mobile apps for users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Payment-related aspects of betPARX apps are expected to become simpler and faster as they use Paysafe’s easy and user-friendly deposit and cash-out options.

betPARX users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey can make fund deposits to their betPARX accounts seamlessly through Paysafe’s payment gateway. They can also fund their wagers using alternative payment solutions such as Paysafecash and Paysafecard eCash solutions, and Skrill USA digital wallet. Payouts from winnings can be transferred directly to players’ Skrill USA accounts.

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, said, “We look forward to facilitating payments for betPARX and its players in both states to strengthen the two brands’ customer conversions and retention."

Paysafe shares have declined 23.6% year to date compared with 3.4% decline of the industry it belongs to and 5.3% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Paysafe Limited Price

Paysafe Limited price | Paysafe Limited Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Paysafe currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 6.6%. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 56% in the past year. CCRN sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FactSet has an expected earnings growth rate of around 15.1% for the current year. FDS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.1%, on average.

FactSet shares have surged 42.7% in the past year. FDS has a long-term earnings growth of 10%. FDS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.