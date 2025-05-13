Paysafe Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Paysafe Limited (PSFE) posted a first quarter net loss of $19.5 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.05 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $20.9 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to $35.3 million, or $0.57 per share. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.39, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $95.2 million, decreased 15%; or down 14% on a constant currency basis.

Revenue was $401.0 million, decreased 4% from last year. Organic revenue growth was 5%, for the quarter.

The company reaffirmed full year guidance.

