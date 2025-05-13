Markets
PSFE

Paysafe Posts Loss In Q1

May 13, 2025 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Paysafe Limited (PSFE) posted a first quarter net loss of $19.5 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.05 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $20.9 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to $35.3 million, or $0.57 per share. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.39, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $95.2 million, decreased 15%; or down 14% on a constant currency basis.

Revenue was $401.0 million, decreased 4% from last year. Organic revenue growth was 5%, for the quarter.

The company reaffirmed full year guidance.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.