Paysafe Names Alex Gersh CFO, Succeeding Izzy Dawood

(RTTNews) - Paysafe Limited (PSFE), a specialized payments platform, Tuesday said it has appointed Alex Gersh as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 3.

Gersh will report into Paysafe CEO, Bruce Lowthers. He replaces former CFO, Izzy Dawood who leaves the company later in the year.

Gersh, with over 25 years' of international financial leadership experience, joins Paysafe from Sportradar, a global sports technology company.

He has previously held CFO positions in public and private organizations in both the UK and U.S.A.

Earlier in his career he spent six years in the online betting industry, most recently as CFO and Board Director of Paddy Power Betfair plc, which was formed in February 2016 following the merger of Paddy Power plc and Betfair Group plc.

He was also CFO for NDS Group London, and held finance leadership roles for high profile organizations in the telecommunications industry including British Telecom and Motorola.

Alex Gersh said, "Paysafe has a highly diversified and relevant digital payments offering in the specialized industries it focuses on including gaming and entertainment. I have been fortunate to have worked for some of the biggest brands in these sectors and I very much look forward to bringing my knowledge and insights to my new role at Paysafe and being part of this ambitious company's future growth story."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.