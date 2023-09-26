Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) closed the most recent trading day at $11.91, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.13% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paysafe Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 29.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paysafe Limited should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.39% higher. Paysafe Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Paysafe Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.66.

It is also worth noting that PSFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

