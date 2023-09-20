Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) closed at $12.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paysafe Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Paysafe Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.17%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Paysafe Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.39% higher. Paysafe Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Paysafe Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.14.

Meanwhile, PSFE's PEG ratio is currently 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

