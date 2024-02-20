Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) closed the latest trading day at $13.67, indicating a -0.15% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.92%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 3.66% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Paysafe Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.60, reflecting a 11.11% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $415.6 million, reflecting an 8.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paysafe Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Paysafe Limited presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Paysafe Limited is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.97.

It's also important to note that PSFE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PSFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

