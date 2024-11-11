Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Soars 6.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) shares rallied 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $24.45. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The upside can be attributed to the strength that Paysafe, a leading global payments platform, possesses in enabling seamless connections between businesses and consumers in entertainment sectors worldwide. With a rich more-than-25-year legacy in online payments, the company brings advanced capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions to market, thereby facilitating efficient and secure transactions.

On Oct. 29, 2024, PSFE joined forces with Deutsche Bank AG, Germany’s largest retail bank, to offer convenient cash access services for its private customers. The partnership is expected to expand market reach and increase transaction volume for Paysafe.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenues are expected to be $424.5 million, up 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Paysafe Limited, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PSFE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Paysafe Limited is a member of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Freightos Limited (CRGO), finished the last trading session 27.5% higher at $2.13. CRGO has returned 16% over the past month.

For Freightos Limited , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.22. This represents a change of -214.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Freightos Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.