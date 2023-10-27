Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) closed the latest trading day at $9.58, indicating a -1.64% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.11% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Paysafe Limited will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 14, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.62, marking a 29.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Paysafe Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Paysafe Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paysafe Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.09 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.91 for its industry.

Investors should also note that PSFE has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

