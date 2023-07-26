Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paysafe Limited (PSFE) closed at $11.71, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 4.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paysafe Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, down 10% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paysafe Limited should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.64% higher. Paysafe Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paysafe Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.94.

It is also worth noting that PSFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PSFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE)

