Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paysafe Limited (PSFE) closed at $11.86, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paysafe Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Paysafe Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Paysafe Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.64% higher. Paysafe Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Paysafe Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.94.

It is also worth noting that PSFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PSFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PSFE in the coming trading sessions

