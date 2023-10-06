Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) closed the latest trading day at $11.03, indicating a +1.66% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 16.67% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 5.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paysafe Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Paysafe Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.17%.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Paysafe Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Paysafe Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Paysafe Limited is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.56. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.1.

One should further note that PSFE currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

