Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Paysafe Limited (PSFE) closed at $14.01, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.65% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 7.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Paysafe Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.60, showcasing a 11.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $415.6 million, indicating an 8.35% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Paysafe Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Paysafe Limited possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Paysafe Limited is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.67. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.66.

It's also important to note that PSFE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.