Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) closed the latest trading day at $14.22, indicating a +0.85% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.7%.

The company's stock has climbed by 17.99% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Paysafe Limited will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.60, signifying a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $415.6 million, up 8.35% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paysafe Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Paysafe Limited holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Paysafe Limited is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.52 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that PSFE has a PEG ratio of 0.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.