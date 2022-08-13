Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$3.25 Price Target

Shareholders might have noticed that Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.9% to US$2.06 in the past week. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:PSFE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, Paysafe's seven analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$1.48b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 3.6% to US$2.47 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.53b and losses of US$1.58 per share in 2022. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a sizeable expansion in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target fell 10% to US$3.25, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Paysafe at US$5.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining sales to come to an end, given the flat revenue forecast out to 2022. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past year have seen sales shrink 1.1% annually. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% per year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Paysafe is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Paysafe analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of Paysafe's balance sheet, and whether we think Paysafe is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

