Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): Is Breakeven Near?

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The US$2.8b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$127m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$205m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Paysafe's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Paysafe is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American IT analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$84m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 116%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:PSFE Earnings Per Share Growth November 29th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Paysafe's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Paysafe is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Paysafe's case is 84%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

