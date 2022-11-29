Paysafe In Deal With Virgin Voyages For Online Payment

(RTTNews) - Payments platform Paysafe has inked a partnership deal with Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages to enable travelers to speedily and securely make online payments for reserving next cruise booking. Paysafe's travel solution will also help mitigate all payment risks for travelers.

Virgin Voyages, the latest venture from the iconic Virgin Group and its co-founder Branson, is a lifestyle travel brand focused on delivering irresistible cruise vacations for adult travellers.

Travelers can now book their exclusively adult seabound vacation on an opulent Virgin Voyages cruise in the Caribbean, Europe, or the South Pacific as well as Transatlantic crossings by just using their credit cards to pay online through the Paysafe platform.

Paysafe will now allow Virgin Voyages to better serve its global customer base by accepting payments in multiple currencies besides the U.S. dollar.

Paysafe's custom risk product for Virgin Voyages leverages Mastercard's T&E Risk Monitor, which is powered by Actuary, to provide travel merchants with full transparency on the holdback and release of funds for processed ticket sales, ensuring effective credit risk management.

The payment platform's dedicated in-house risk and chargeback teams will also help Virgin Voyages negotiate the issue of fraud and chargebacks. All Virgin Voyages' specific payment issues will be handled by a dedicated Cruise Line Relationship Manager at Paysafe.

John Birdsall, Senior Director of Corporate Accounting at Virgin Voyages, said, "Virgin Voyages is strongly focused on giving our Sailors the vacation of a lifetime, and this covers every aspect of their experience including booking their trip and making safe and secure online payments."

Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. It has over 20 years of online payment experience, with an annualized transactional volume of over $120 billion in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.