Paysafe falls -25.0%

Paysafe (PSFE) is down -25.0%, or -$6.37 to $19.11.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PSFE:
- Paysafe falls -22.5%
- Paysafe falls -18.8%
- Morning Movers: Spotify rises and Groupon sinks following quarterly results
- Paysafe Reports Q3 Revenue Growth But Net Loss
- Paysafe Sees Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.