Paysafe falls -18.8%

Paysafe (PSFE) is down -18.8%, or -$4.79 to $20.68.
- Morning Movers: Spotify rises and Groupon sinks following quarterly results
- Paysafe Reports Q3 Revenue Growth But Net Loss
- Paysafe Sees Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion
- Paysafe reports Q3 adjusted EPS 51c, consensus 2c
- Paysafe narrows FY24 revenue view to $1.713B-$1.729B from $1.71B-$1.73B
