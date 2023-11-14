News & Insights

Paysafe Climbs On Decision To Buy Back Shares

November 14, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of online payments platform Paysafe Limited (PSFE) are rallying more than 21% Tuesday morning after the company announced a share buyback of up to $50 million of shares.

For the third quarter, Paysafe reported net loss of $2.55 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with profit of 978,000 or $0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company posted earnings of $35.3 million, or $0.57 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $396.4 million, an increased 8%.

PSFE is at $12.97 currently. It has traded in the range of $9.25 - $24.25 in the last 1 year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

