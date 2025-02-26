Paysafe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PSFE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.75, changing hands as high as $20.21 per share. Paysafe Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSFE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.935 per share, with $26.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.98.

