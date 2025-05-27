$PAYS stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PAYS stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,209,921 of trading volume.

$PAYS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PAYS:

$PAYS insiders have traded $PAYS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. MARK NEWCOMER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $884,425.

$PAYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $PAYS stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PAYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

