$PAYS stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PAYS stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,209,921 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PAYS:
$PAYS Insider Trading Activity
$PAYS insiders have traded $PAYS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548.
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548.
- MARK NEWCOMER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $884,425.
$PAYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $PAYS stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TOPLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 274,982 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $582,961
- 1248 MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 230,000 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $487,600
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 226,720 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $480,646
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 161,846 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $343,113
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 150,343 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $318,727
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 123,584 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $261,998
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 98,985 shares (+159.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,848
$PAYS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024
