PayPoint Repurchases Shares in Strategic Buyback Move

PayPoint plc has announced the repurchase of 11,549 of its own shares at prices ranging from 828.00 to 842.00 pence per share, with a weighted average price of 835.83 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, affecting its total share capital which now stands at 71,690,159 ordinary shares. This move is part of PayPoint’s ongoing buyback program, aimed at optimizing its capital structure.
