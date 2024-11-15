Paypoint price target raised to 928 GBp from 722 GBp at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Paypoint (PYPTF) to 928 GBp from 722 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Ahead of PayPoint’s first half results on November 21, the firm increased estimates to reflect transaction growth from key partnerships in e-commerce and L2S momentum.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PYPTF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.