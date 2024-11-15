News & Insights

Paypoint price target raised to 928 GBp from 722 GBp at Jefferies

November 15, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Paypoint (PYPTF) to 928 GBp from 722 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Ahead of PayPoint’s first half results on November 21, the firm increased estimates to reflect transaction growth from key partnerships in e-commerce and L2S momentum.

