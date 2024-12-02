PayPoint Plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint Plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, it has a total of 71,815,459 ordinary shares, each granting one vote at the company’s general meetings. This figure will serve as the reference point for shareholders to determine their notification obligations under the FCA’s rules. The company does not hold any shares in treasury, providing a clear picture of the available voting rights.

