PayPoint (LSE:PAY) Price Target Increased by 9.16% to 731.00

The average one-year price target for PayPoint (LSE:PAY) has been revised to 731.00 / share. This is an increase of 9.16% from the prior estimate of 669.63 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 to a high of 1,155.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.77% from the latest reported closing price of 512.00 / share.

PayPoint Maintains 7.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPoint. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAY is 0.07%, a decrease of 16.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.05% to 5,135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,442K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,794K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 437K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 18.31% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 337K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 6.54% over the last quarter.

IPAY - ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF holds 193K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 5.94% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 189K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 12.26% over the last quarter.

