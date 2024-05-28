News & Insights

PayPoint Executives Bolster Shares under SIP

May 28, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint plc has announced the acquisition and award of shares under its Share Incentive Plan on 22 May 2024, involving Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs), including Directors. Partnership Shares were purchased at £5.575 each, with Matching Shares allotted at a price of £0.00333, signifying a reinforcement of management’s stake in the company’s success.

