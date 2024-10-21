PayPoint Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint plc has executed a buyback of 2,257 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging between 725 and 735 pence, through Investec Bank. The company plans to cancel these shares, which aligns with their strategy to optimize capital structure. This transaction leaves PayPoint with a total of 72,056,274 ordinary shares in circulation, offering a significant insight into their current market position.

For further insights into GB:PAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.