PayPoint Executes Strategic Share Buyback

October 21, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint plc has executed a buyback of 2,257 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging between 725 and 735 pence, through Investec Bank. The company plans to cancel these shares, which aligns with their strategy to optimize capital structure. This transaction leaves PayPoint with a total of 72,056,274 ordinary shares in circulation, offering a significant insight into their current market position.

