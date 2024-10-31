PayPoint Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

News & Insights

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint plc has repurchased 7,467 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 762.48 pence each, with plans to cancel the acquired shares. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program, aimed at reducing the overall share capital and potentially enhancing shareholder value. The company’s current share capital now stands at 71,950,736 ordinary shares.

