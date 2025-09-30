Markets

PayPoint Announces Strategic Investment In Collect+ By International Distribution Services

September 30, 2025 — 03:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PayPoint Plc and International Distribution Services announced a strategic investment in Collect+ to take a 49% ownership, with an investment of 43.9 million pounds, valuing the Collect+ business at 90 million pounds. International Distribution Services is owner of Royal Mail.

PayPoint announced a special dividend of 50.0 pence per share combined with a share consolidation of 12 for 13 to be proposed for shareholder approval at a Special General Meeting on 17 October 2025. The Board expects the transaction to be EPS enhancing in the first full year to March 2027, through a combination of the special dividend, share consolidation and expected growth in volumes from the Royal Mail services through the Collect + network.

