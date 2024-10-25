News & Insights

PayPoint Announces Share Buyback Strategy

October 25, 2024 — 02:10 am EDT

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint plc has repurchased 13,451 of its own shares at prices ranging from 739 to 769 pence, with a weighted average price of 759.37 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, a move that could potentially influence its stock value by reducing the number of shares available in the market. This buyback reflects PayPoint’s ongoing strategy to optimize its capital structure and possibly enhance shareholder value.

