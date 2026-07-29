PayPal's Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Checkout Stability

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto present a more defined transformation plan built around financial services, Venmo, Braintree and a rebuilt consumer proposition.

Management also raised its full-year non-GAAP guidance after branded checkout stabilized and transaction margin trends exceeded expectations, while stressing that higher investment spending will continue before cost savings become more meaningful.

PYPL Sharpens Transformation Plan

President and chief executive officer Enrique Lores said that PayPal reorganized around three businesses with clearer accountability: Checkout Solutions, Consumer Financial Services, and Payment Services and Crypto.

He framed financial services as the largest future driver of transaction margin growth, supported by credit, Buy Now, Pay Later and broader money-management capabilities across PayPal and Venmo.

Lores said that the company is also rebuilding the consumer side of its network, prioritizing high-value users and using improved data and artificial intelligence capabilities to personalize products and increase customer lifetime value.

PayPal Sees Branded Checkout Stabilizing

Chief financial and operating officer Jamie Miller said that online branded checkout volume grew 2% on a currency-neutral basis for a second consecutive quarter.

The company raised its full-year branded checkout outlook to low-single-digit growth. Miller expects 2% growth again in the third quarter, with low-single-digit growth across the second half.

U.S. performance improved sequentially, helped by Buy Now, Pay Later and Pay with Venmo, while core European markets also improved. Miller acknowledged greater competitive intensity and said that PayPal is upgrading experiences and local execution.

PYPL Builds Around Venmo & Braintree

Lores said that Venmo is being repositioned from a peer-to-peer app into a broader money-management platform. Monthly active accounts for the Venmo debit card increased more than 50%.

Customers using both Venmo debit and Pay with Venmo generated more than nine times the average revenue per account of peer-to-peer-only users, and that group roughly doubled over the past year.

Braintree delivered its ninth consecutive quarter of profitable growth. Management plans to increase the adoption of value-added services, expand technical sales, and unify Braintree, PayPal Complete Payments and Hyperwallet to one foundation.

PayPal Raises Full-Year Outlook

PYPL reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. Revenues of $8.68 billion also surpassed the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion.

The company raised its full-year non-GAAP earnings guidance to $5.38 per share. It expects transaction margin dollars of $15.6 billion, or $14.5 billion excluding interest on customer balances.

Third-quarter non-GAAP earnings are expected to decline in the low-single-digit range. Management also projects low-single-digit currency-neutral revenue growth and slightly positive transaction margin dollar growth.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PayPal Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PayPal Holdings, Inc. Quote

PYPL Balances Savings With Reinvestment

Lores said that PayPal remains on track to deliver at least $1.5 billion in gross run-rate savings over two to three years.

Miller said that actions identified for 2026 should unlock about $400 million of new annualized gross savings by the year-end. The first phase could produce a $120-$140-million transformation charge in the second half.

A Wells Fargo analyst asked when reinvestment would affect transaction margin growth. Miller said that much of the savings will fund technology, risk, product, financial-services and marketing priorities, with stronger operating leverage expected over time.

PayPal Defends the Strategy in Q&A

A KBW analyst questioned why the new investment plan should deliver better results than prior strategies. Lores pointed to financial services, stronger Venmo monetization, value-added Braintree services, consumer segmentation and a simpler operating model.

A JPMorgan analyst asked about synergies among PayPal, Venmo and Braintree. Lores cited shared merchant relationships, technology, risk and identity capabilities, while maintaining that management remains open to alternatives that create greater shareholder value.

Management’s overall posture was disciplined rather than promotional. The call centered on stabilizing checkout, funding targeted growth internally and building a more diversified transaction-margin base.

Zacks Signals Mixed but Balanced Traits

PYPL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that investors may consider maintaining positions while monitoring estimate revisions. Its Value Score and Momentum Score of A highlight favorable characteristics in those styles. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Growth Score of D is weaker, while the VGM Score of B provides a more favorable combined assessment across value, growth and momentum. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the newly reported results.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.