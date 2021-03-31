PayPal's (PYPL) Latest Launch Bolsters Cryptocurrency Offerings

PayPal PYPL has unveiled a feature called Checkout with Crypto in a bid to bolster its offerings in the booming cryptocurrency space.



Notably, the new feature allows customers to convert their cryptocurrency holdings seamlessly into fiat currency at checkout.



With the latest move, the company is offering a new way for customers to pay and businesses to get paid. Customers can checkout with cryptocurrency from a transaction, without any additional transaction fees.



Like any other payment mode, Checkout with Crypto will appear as a payment option if the customer opts to use the PayPal wallet for the transaction payment. For this, the customer’s PayPal wallet is required to have an adequate amount of cryptocurrency of a single type.



Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum or Bitcoin Cash are the types of cryptocurrency that a customer can hold in the PayPal wallet.



After the payment is done, the customer will get a record of products purchased as well as cryptocurrency sales.



We note that the rollout is likely to aid the company to capitalize on the uptake of digital currency.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

PayPal Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PayPal Holdings, Inc. Quote

Growing Crypto Efforts

The latest move bodes well for the company’s strengthening initiatives to expand its footprint in the promising cryptocurrency market.



Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the particular market is expected to hit $1.8 billion in 2027 by witnessing a CAGR of 11.2% between 2020 and 2027.



Apart from Checkout with Crypto, PayPal recently made an announcement related to acquiring a Tel Aviv-based digital asset security technology provider —Curv. The buyout is expected to be completed by the first half of 2021. Post-acquisition, Curve will join PayPal’s newly created business unit dedicated to blockchain, cryptocurrency and digital currencies.



Additionally, the launch of a service, which allows PayPal’s customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency directly from their PayPal account, remains noteworthy.



Further, the company has announced its intentions to enable cryptocurrency as a funding source across its 26 million merchants worldwide.

Rising Competition

We note that the latest move along with the above-mentioned efforts is likely to strengthen PayPal’s competitive position against one of its biggest peers namely Square SQ.

Square is highly gaining from the growing adoption of Cash App, and strong customer demand and growth in bitcoin activities.



Further, PayPal is likely to intensify competition for companies like Overstock.com OSTK and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM — which are leaving no stone unturned to bolster their presence in the cryptocurrency market.



Currently, PayPal carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.



Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

Smartest stock for 5G telecom

Safest investment in 5G hardware

Single best 5G buy of all!

Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK): Free Stock Analysis Report



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Get Free Report



Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.