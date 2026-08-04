PayPal's Chief Accounting Officer Sells 38% of His Directly-Held Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

The disposition involved 1,337 shares with a total transaction value of ~$77,680 as of the July 29, 2026 transaction date.

The sale reduced the insider's direct equity position by 38%, leaving a remaining stake of 2,216 shares.

All shares were held directly; no indirect ownership through trusts or other entities was reported in this filing.

The transaction took place following a period where shares were down 18% over the preceding year as of July 29, 2026.

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Chris Natali, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, reported a sale of 1,337 shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) at $58.10 per share on July 29, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$77,680 Shares sold 1,337 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 2,216 Post-transaction value $129,303.60

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($58.10); post-transaction value based on July 29, 2026 market close ($58.35).

Key questions

What was the impact of this transaction on the insider's total equity position?

The disposition of 1,337 shares reduced Chris Natali's direct holdings by 38%. Following the transaction, the insider retains 2,216 shares, which represents an approximate 0.0003% ownership stake in the company.

The disposition of 1,337 shares reduced Chris Natali's direct holdings by 38%. Following the transaction, the insider retains 2,216 shares, which represents an approximate 0.0003% ownership stake in the company. How does the execution price compare to recent market levels?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $58.10 per share. This execution occurred on a day when the stock finished at $58.35 at the July 29, 2026 market close.

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $58.10 per share. This execution occurred on a day when the stock finished at $58.35 at the July 29, 2026 market close. What is the financial scale and recent performance context of the company?

PayPal maintains a market capitalization of $51.5 billion. The stock has experienced an 18% decline over the 12 months ending on the July 29, 2026 transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-29) $58.35 Market Capitalization $51.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $34.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $4.9 billion

Company Snapshot

PayPal operates a comprehensive digital payments platform offering services through multiple brands including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy, enabling consumers and businesses to send and receive funds across approximately 200 global markets in 100 different currencies.

The company generates revenue through transaction fees, merchant services, consumer lending products, and value-added services, leveraging its technological infrastructure to facilitate digital financial transactions for both individual users and commercial enterprises.

PayPal serves a diverse customer base encompassing individual consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises across developed and emerging markets, with particular strength in cross-border payment solutions and digital wallet adoption.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a leading global digital payments platform serving hundreds of millions of active users across multiple continents. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its diversified brand portfolio, extensive global reach spanning 200 markets, and integrated ecosystem of payment, lending, and commerce solutions.

With 23,800 employees and a net income of $4.9 billion over the trailing 12 months, PayPal continues to drive innovation in digital financial services while expanding its presence in emerging markets and adjacent financial services categories.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 29 sale of PayPal stock by Chief Accounting Officer Chris Natali came a day after the company reported solid earnings results for the second quarter, and shares had rebounded from a 52-week low of $38.46 in February. Natali’s disposition would understandably raise concerns among investors, given it reduced his holdings by a whopping 38%.

That said, the sale was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, adopted in November of 2025. Such plans allow insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information.

Moreover, Natali holds nearly 11,000 restricted stock units, which can be converted into common stock upon vesting. This ensures continued alignment with shareholder interests.

PayPal stock has made a recovery after rejecting competitor Stripe’s takeover bid, and posting positive earnings reports. The company’s Q2 revenue rose 5% year over year to $8.7 billion in a sign its turnaround efforts under new CEO Enrique Lores are taking hold.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in PayPal. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.