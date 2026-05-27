PayPal's $1.5B Cost Reduction: Will It Drive Faster Growth?

PayPal PYPL is executing a major transformation plan aimed at saving more than $1.5 billion over the next two to three years through artificial intelligence (AI), automation and operational simplification. Management believes these savings will provide greater flexibility to reinvest in growth initiatives and strengthen the company’s long-term financial profile.

The company expects the first wave of savings to come from structural realignment, including removing duplication and layers from its organizational structure. A second wave is expected to result from broader AI deployment and automation initiatives. Management noted that customer support and technology development were key near-term areas where AI-driven efficiencies could lower costs.

AI is expected to become a major driver of productivity gains and cost reductions at PayPal. The company plans to accelerate AI adoption across software development, customer support, risk management and operational workflows. Management believes AI-driven automation can improve productivity, shorten product launch timelines and enhance customer experiences while lowering costs. To support these efforts, the company has established a dedicated AI transformation and simplification team.

Under new CEO Enrique Lores, PayPal is reshaping its organization to improve execution speed, simplify decision-making, reduce duplication and strengthen profitability while continuing to invest in long-term growth opportunities.

As part of the transformation, PayPal is reorganizing into three focused divisions: Checkout Solutions & PayPal, Consumer Financial Services & Venmo, and Payment Services & Crypto. Management stated that the previous structure created organizational complexity, with multiple dependencies that slowed decision-making and weakened execution. The new structure is intended to improve accountability and streamline operations across the company’s global platform.

How Are Intuit and Block Restructuring?

Intuit INTU announced in May 2026 that it would cut about 17% of its workforce, affecting about 3,000 employees globally. The company said the restructuring is designed to simplify operations, eliminate overlapping functions and accelerate its AI-first strategy across products like TurboTax, Credit Karma and Mailchimp.

Block XYZ is pursuing one of the most aggressive efficiency overhauls in fintech. In February 2026, Block’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, announced plans to reduce more than 40% of the company’s workforce as part of an AI-driven restructuring. It said AI tools and automation would replace layers of operational work and improve speed and productivity.

PYPL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of PayPal have declined 4.3% in the past three months compared to the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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From a valuation standpoint, PayPal’s shares are trading cheaply, as suggested by the Value Score of A. In terms of forward 12-month P/E, PYPL stock is trading at 8.04X, which is at a significant discount to the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s 16.20X.



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PayPal’s estimate revisions reflect a negative trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has been revised downward to $5.30 in the past month. The consensus estimate for the metric indicates a year-over-year decrease.



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PayPal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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