PayPal vs. MasterCard: Which Fintech Stock Offers Greater Upside Now?

PayPal PYPL and Mastercard Incorporated MA both operate in the competitive payments sector as key players facilitating digital transactions, but they differ significantly in their core services and operational models.

PayPal primarily offers consumer-focused digital wallets, peer-to-peer transfers via Venmo, online checkout solutions and merchant services for e-commerce, emphasizing transaction revenues from goods and services payments. In contrast, Mastercard operates as a global payment network that facilitates authorization, clearing, and settlement for transactions using credit, debit and prepaid cards issued by financial institutions. It also provides value-added services like fraud prevention, cybersecurity tools, data analytics, consulting and stablecoin settlements, processing massive physical and cross-border volumes.

Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which stock is more attractive now.

The Case for PayPal

PayPal is executing on four strategic growth pillars: winning checkout, scaling omni, and growing Venmo, driving PSP profitability and scaling its next-gen growth vectors. Venmo, a money movement platform, is especially popular among young, digitally native consumers. Its large and growing user base is forecasted to exceed 100 million active accounts in 2026. PayPal delivered decent fourth-quarter results, with revenues rising 3.7% year over year and Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) climbing 8.4%. Venmo’s TPV rose 13%, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

PayPal is investing in AI-driven e-commerce via “agentic commerce.” Through partnerships with AI platforms, such as Microsoft (to power Copilot Checkout), Perplexity AI (for purchases within Perplexity Pro), OpenAI (enabling agentic shopping in ChatGPT) and Google Cloud (for AI-driven fraud detection), the company is delivering more scalable, secure and intelligent shopping experiences for merchants and consumers.

PayPal is positioning itself at the forefront of emerging digital commerce trends through its PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin and expanding crypto payment options. Recently, PYUSD and a transportation trade finance provider, TCS Blockchain, have engaged to scale solutions for trucking and transportation companies (carriers). This enables faster freight invoice settlement and at a lower cost, using blockchain-based digital assets.

That said, PayPal still faces challenges. The company operates in a highly competitive global payments industry. Moreover, it derives significant revenue from international markets, exposing it to foreign exchange risk. Adverse fluctuations in the U.S. dollar relative to currencies, such as the British Pound, Euro, Canadian Dollar and Australian Dollar, could materially impact the company’s financial results.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company highlighted U.S. retail weakness, international headwinds, particularly in Germany, and deceleration in high-growth verticals like travel, ticketing, crypto and gaming. These factors lead to lower growth in its online branded checkout TPV. It issued weaker-than-expected 2026 guidance, where TM$ is expected to decline slightly alongside an adjusted EPS range of a low single-digit decline to a slightly positive gain, signaling concerns about its future actions.

The Case for Mastercard

Mastercard runs a global payments network that links consumers, banks, merchants and digital platforms. Its robust infrastructure delivers secure, seamless transactions across more than 200 countries, supporting commerce in mature and emerging markets. Compared to PayPal, Mastercard operates on a much larger global scale across key metrics like market capitalization, transaction volume, revenue and merchant acceptance. In the fourth quarter of 2025, its net revenues rose 18% year over year. The quarterly results were aided by growing cross-border volumes and solid growth in value-added services revenues.

The company has expanded beyond basic transaction processing and built a large value-added services business. This segment has become an increasingly important growth engine. Value-added services now drive about 40% of revenue, growing faster than core processing. In the fourth quarter of 2025, value-added services and solutions’ net revenues advanced 26% year over year. Similarly, the company’s cross-border transactions remain another powerful driver of profitability. These payments typically carry higher fees and are closely linked to global travel and international commerce.

Mastercard continues to strategically invest in tokenization, cybersecurity, stablecoins, digital identity, open banking and real-time payments, reinforcing its position in a landscape where alternatives are rapidly expanding. It is deepening its push into the digital asset ecosystem through its new Crypto Partner Program, bringing together more than 85 companies from across the crypto, fintech and payments landscape. Mastercard is also ramping up its efforts in the world of AI with the introduction of Virtual C-Suite, an AI-powered framework designed to provide small businesses with executive-level insights.

Its series of new and renewed partnerships strengthens its long-term relationships, solidifies its global network and supports consistent transaction growth. For instance, Mastercard and SoFi Technologies announced an enhanced partnership to integrate SoFi’s fully reserved U.S. dollar stablecoin, SoFiUSD, as a settlement option across MA's global payments network.

The company continues to return significant capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, supporting sustainable long-term growth. Mastercard maintains a solid capital position with manageable short-term debt. However, competition is intensifying from traditional rivals, as well as fintech companies offering alternative payment solutions. Escalating operating expenses and higher rebates and incentives are affecting growth potential.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for PYPL & MA?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PayPal’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 3.06% and 0.56%, respectively. However, 2026 EPS estimates have been trending downward over the past month to $5.34.



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Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates a year-over-year rise of 12.72% and 13.99%, respectively. Its EPS estimates have also been trending upward over the past month to $19.39.



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Valuation: PYPL vs. MA

In terms of forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E), PYPL stock is trading at 8.26X, below its three-year median, while MA is currently trading at 24.89X, which is also below its three-year median.



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Price Performance: PYPL vs. MA

Over the past three months, shares of PYPL have underperformed MA and the S&P 500 composite.



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Conclusion: Mastercard Remains Strong

Both PayPal and Mastercard remain dominant players in the global payments landscape, benefiting from growing transaction volumes and investments in digital innovation. Particularly, Mastercard benefits from powerful network effects that are extremely difficult for competitors to replicate. Even though PayPal is having favorable valuations, its near-term growth is concerning based on its slower checkout business and the company’s worrisome outlook for 2026.

For investors choosing now, Mastercard stands out as the smarter, lower-risk pick because of its powerful reach, value-added services expansion and positive estimate revision.

Currently, PYPL has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while MA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.