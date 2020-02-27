PayPal Updates Q1 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) said it currently estimates the negative impact from COVID-19 to be an approximate one percentage point reduction, on both a spot and foreign currency-neutral basis, to year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, as compared to previous revenue guidance. PayPal now expects first quarter revenue towards the lower end of its guidance range of $4.78 - $4.84 billion.

For the first quarter, PayPal Holdings reaffirmed its GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance. The company said its stronger performance quarter-to-date is partially offsetting the one percentage point negative impact.

