US Markets

PayPal tops Wall Street estimates on higher customer traffic, shares rally

Contributors
Ayanti Bera Reuters
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

PayPal Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as more people used its payment processing platform to make transactions and forecast full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street estimates.

Adds estimates, details from release, background, shares

Oct 23 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as more people used its payment processing platform to make transactions and forecast full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company were up 8.3% in extended trading.

The company, which separated from eBay Inc EBAY.O in 2015, has made a number of acquisitions since then to expand its business.

PayPal, which facilitates payments on apps like Uber, eBay, Hulu and Spotify, reported a 19% rise in its revenue at $4.38 billion, above analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total payment volume (TPV), or the value of payments completed through PayPal's platform, rose 25% to $178.67 billion, beating estimates of $177.32 billion.

Number of payment transactions per active account that measures consumer engagement also rose 9% to 39.8.

Net income rose to $462 million, or 39 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30, from $436 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 61 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimates of 52 cents.

PayPal expects 2019 adjusted profit between $3.06 and $3.08 per share. Analysts were expecting $2.97 per share.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular