PayPal Told EU It Had Crypto Plans Back in March

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
(Michael Vi/Shutterstock)

Payments giant PayPal told the European Commission earlier this year it is actively working in the cryptocurrency space.

  • PayPal detailed in a March 20 letter to the European Commission it had taken âunilateral and tangible stepsâ in the crypto space.
  • Sources told CoinDesk in June that PayPal was planning on rolling out cryptocurrency buying and selling services but the company declined to comment at the time.
  • PayPalâs letter, advice on how the European Union can better regulate the emerging asset class, said that it believed cryptocurrencies could address âpain pointsâ in the financial system.
  • The San Jose, Calif., company, which says it has 300 million active users worldwide, said it joined Facebookâs Libra Association in mid-2019 to learn about crypto and blockchain; it left the Association that October.
  • The payments giant recommended the European Commission ensure crypto-related activities come under the scope of the blocâs existing anti-money laundering regulation.
  • It also said future European regulation should remain technologically neutral.

See the full letter below:

